6-year-old missing, believed to be with father

He was last seen in the area of S. Hillsdale St. and Main St. in the Village of North Adams.
He's 3'2'', 50 lbs, brown hair, brown eyes, white - current clothing is unknown.
He might be traveling in a White Dodge Dakota. He's believed to be with his father, Juston Eidenier and could be in danger. There is a court order to take the child into state custody.
According to the Hillsdale Daily News, Juston Eidenier has a long criminal history. Back in 2016, he was arrested on a six-count felony warrant including charges of felony assault, felony firearm, domestic violence, unlawful imprisonment and aggravated stalking.
If you have any information contact the Hillsdale County Sheriff's Office at 517-437-7317