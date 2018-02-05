6 Michigan communities want to improve their downtown

Six Michigan communities want to grow their downtowns.

Cheboygan, Dearborn, Dundee, Eaton Rapids, Kalkaska and Flat Rock will participate in the Michigan Main Street Program.

Michigan Main Street staff will work with each community to develop ways to foster community support, which is necessary to have a successful program.

The communities already have developed communications and fund development plans.

Manager Laura Krizov says the program's "interactive training gives Main Street communities the tools they need to create engaging places for residents and visitors to enjoy."

Michigan Main Street is part of the Michigan Economic Development Corp.