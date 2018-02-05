$5K reward offered in slaying of woman, 79, found after fire

A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest in the slaying of a 79-year-old woman whose remains were found following a fire at her home in Michigan's northwestern Lower Peninsula.

State police on Monday announced the reward as part of the investigation into the Jan. 10 fire at the home of Evelyn Louise Ware in Lake County's Ellsworth Township.

The Lake County Medical Examiner's office has ruled Ware's death a homicide. State police detectives and the state police fire investigation unit are investigating.

Tips may be made to the state police Mount Pleasant post, Cadillac Area Silent Observer or online . Police earlier said they were seeking help from the public in the case, including possible recordings from area surveillance systems or trail cameras as potential evidence.