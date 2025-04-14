$500K in grants support Michigan conservation, clean water projects

LANSING, Mich. — As of Monday, April 14, the Consumers Energy Foundation is awarding three grants totaling $500,000 to projects aimed at habitat restoration, improving water quality and supporting their respective regions.

The grant recipients are the city of Eastpointe, the city of Parchment, and Michigan State University’s Infrastructure Planning and Facilities department.

Eastpointe will receive $250,000, Parchment will receive $150,000, and MSU will receive $100,000.

The foundation’s president said the grants are intended not only to restore but also to help protect Michigan’s natural resources for generations to come.

