Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

$500K in grants support Michigan conservation, clean water projects

Consumers Energy Foundation announced Monday they would be awarding three grants to projects focused on habitat restoration and more.
CONSUMERS ENERGY FOUNDATION
FOX 47 NEWS
CONSUMERS ENERGY FOUNDATION
Posted

LANSING, Mich. — As of Monday, April 14, the Consumers Energy Foundation is awarding three grants totaling $500,000 to projects aimed at habitat restoration, improving water quality and supporting their respective regions.

The grant recipients are the city of Eastpointe, the city of Parchment, and Michigan State University’s Infrastructure Planning and Facilities department.

Eastpointe will receive $250,000, Parchment will receive $150,000, and MSU will receive $100,000.

The foundation’s president said the grants are intended not only to restore but also to help protect Michigan’s natural resources for generations to come.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

For more news in your neighborhood, go to our In Your Neighborhood page on our website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Come share your news tips, stories and ideas!