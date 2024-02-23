5 YEARS LATER: A Bath Township cold case murder conviction

LANSING, Mich. — Thursday, a Clinton County jury found Thomas Olson, 35, of Grand Blanc, guilty in the 2018 shooting death of 68-year-old Chong Moua Yang.

According to the Attorney General's Office, Chong Yang went missing on November 16th, 2018 when we went hunting in the Rose Lake State Park in Bath Township and never returned home.

Yang was later found by family members with a gunshot wound to the head.

Nessel said Olson killed Yang while hunting, then stole the victim's shotgun, knife, headlamp, and shotgun.

Olson was convicted of one count of second-degree murder and one count of Felony Firearm.

He will be sentenced on April 8th, 2024, at 2:00 p.m.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

For more news in your neighborhood, go to our In Your Neighborhood page on our website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

