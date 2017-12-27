5 children, firefighter among 8 hospitalized after fire

DETROIT (AP) - Five children and a Detroit firefighter were among eight people hospitalized following a fire at a 3-story apartment building on the city's west side.

WWJ-AM reports that at least one of the children suffered smoke inhalation and the firefighter had burns to his neck and face.

The Detroit News reports that a 31-year-old woman and a 34-year-old man were hurt after jumping from a window.

The fire started late Tuesday night. Deputy Fire Commissioner Dave Fornell told the radio station that the "fire got in the walls and it got up in the attic area" of the 12-unit building.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation, but fire officials believe it may have started with an electrical problem.