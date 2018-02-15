Dense Fog Advisory issued February 15 at 12:27PM EST expiring February 15 at 7:00PM EST in effect for: Lenawee, Washtenaw, Wayne
$4.3M gift to largely help support education partnership
11:02 AM, Feb 15, 2018
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) - The University of Michigan is getting $4.3 million to largely help support an education partnership involving schools in western Michigan.
The gift announced this week from Grand Rapids business and community leaders Mike and Sue Jandernoa will benefit the School of Education's TeachingWorks organization, establish a scholarship at the Stephen M. Ross School of Business and expand Gerald R. Ford School of Public Policy fellowships.
Those involved say $3 million of the gift will be used to expand a TeachingWorks partnership in Grand Rapids focused on preparing and coaching teachers, particularly in math education. And $1 million will establish the Mike and Sue Jandernoa Scholarship Fund in the Ross School of Business.
Mike Jandernoa is a 1972 University of Michigan graduate. He's a former chairman and CEO of drugmaker Perrigo.