LANSING, Mich. (WSYM) - Lansing Mayor Virg Bernero has officially signed off on a $4.2 million redevelopment project in the city's Old Town neighborhood.

The project includes transforming a building located at 1115 North Washington.

It'll be transformed into a 5,500 square foot retail space with residential units on the second and third floors.

Dr. Sam Saboury, who renovated Old Town’s Walker Building, is developing the project.

A previous project was proposed for the location but Lansing City Council rejected the plan.

Financing for the project still needs to be approved.

Crews could break ground as early as Spring 2018.