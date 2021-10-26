Watch
34-year-old man dead following Monday night shooting in Lansing

Posted at 8:18 AM, Oct 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-26 08:18:29-04

LANSING, Mich. — A Monday night shooting in Lansing left a 34-year-old man dead.

Lansing police officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of Bailey Street on a report of a shooting around 8:49 p.m., according to a press release.

When officers arrived, they found the victim with a gunshot wound and attempted first aid until he was taken to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Police don't know the motive for the crime and and don't have a suspect.

If anyone has information they can call the Lansing Police Department at (517)-483-4600, Detective Lieutenant Frazier at (517)-483-4659 or Crime Stoppers at (517)-483-7867.

