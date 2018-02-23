3 suspects in deadly I-75 rock throwing case again found competent for trial

Three of the five Michigan teens charged in last year's deadly rock throwing incident on I-75 have again been found competent to stand trial.
Genesee County District Court Judge William Crawford heard results from the latest mental competency exams for 18-year-old Kyle Anger, 16-year-old Mark Sekelski and 15-year-old Trevor Grey.
He deemed all three fit to stand trial. The other two suspects, 16-year-old Mikadyn Payne and 15-year-old Alexander Miller, did not seek mental competency evaluations.
Anger, Sekelski and Grey all were found competent to stand trial already back in January after undergoing testing with court-appointed examiners. During a hearing to discuss those results, their attorneys requested a second opinion from private doctors.
All five suspects are charged with second-degree murder in the death of 32-year-old Kenneth White of Mt. Morris.
He was riding in a van southbound on I-75 that October evening when one of 20 rocks the teens allegedly threw off the Dodge Road overpass crashed through the windshield. He died the following day.
The teens are all scheduled to appear in court on March 22, 2018 for a probable cause conference. They could face up to life in prison if convicted.