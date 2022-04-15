Watch
3 people hospitalized after rollover crash in Jamestown Township

Bryce Dime
Posted at 4:07 PM, Apr 15, 2022
JAMESTOWN TWP., Mich. — 3 people, including a 9-year-old, were hospitalized after a rollover crash involving two vehicles in Jamestown Township Tuesday evening, according to police.

Authorities say the crash happened around 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of Byron Road and 8th Avenue.

Investigators say that a 25-year-old Hudsonville man was heading west on Byron Road and drove through the intersection, crashing into another vehicle and causing both vehicles to roll over.

That man had to be pulled out of the vehicle by Jamestown Fire personnel before being transported via AeroMed to a nearby hospital.

The people in the second vehicle, a 43-year-old Byron Center woman driving the car and a 9-year-old Byron Center girl, also had to be transported to the hospital.

The crash remains under investigation by the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office.

