3 Michigan men cross Lake Superior by paddleboard

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) - Three Michigan men have completed a daunting journey across Lake Superior by paddleboard.

Joe Lorenz, Kwin Morris and Jeff Guy set off Tuesday from Sinclair Cove in Canada and arrived at Whitefish Point in Michigan's Upper Peninsula on Wednesday morning. The 60-mile paddleboard trip is part of a goal to fundraise $20,000 for the Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society.

The trip wasn't the first endurance feat accomplished by the trio. Lorenz, Morris and Guy crossed Lake Michigan in 2015 and Lake Huron last year.

Lorenz says Lake Michigan's cold water and Lake Huron's unpredictable weather made the trips challenging. He says Lake Superior combines both of those issues, calling it "the biggest, baddest, meanest lake there is."

The trio's nonprofit, Stand Up for Great Lakes, works to protect the Great Lakes and educate others about freshwater resources.