3 Michigan firms to get federal research, development grants

Three Michigan firms will receive federal Energy research and development grants totaling about $450,000.

Niowave Inc. in Lansing will receive two grants of $150,000 each, while Galt LLC in Ypsilanti will get nearly $150,000. Nationally, about 180 grants totaling $30 million are being awarded.

The funding will allow small businesses to research technical feasibility of new innovations that advance the mission of the Energy department's Science office.

Successful grantees will be eligible to apply for Phase II awards in the 2019 fiscal year. Those grants will allow them to develop prototypes or processes to validate their earlier research findings.

The funding is through the Energy department's Small Business Innovation Research and Small Business Technology Transfer programs.