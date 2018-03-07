3 dead, 1 critical in accident on I-496

The Eaton County Sheriff's Office is investigating a multi-vehicle accident that left at least three people dead.

It happened on westbound I-496 between Waverly and Snow Roads in Delta Township just before 9PM Tuesday.

The Eaton County Sheriff's Office tells FOX 47 at least three vehicles were involved and one of them had at least six people inside it at the time.

Officials say at least three people were killed and four others had to be taken to the hospital. One person is in critical condition and had undergone surgery as of Wednesday morning.

Two people were pronounced dead at the scene. A third person died from their injuries a short time later at the hospital.

Names will not be released until all next of kin has been notified.

The accident forced westbound I-496 to be closed for several hours Tuesday night into Wednesday morning but it has since reopened.

The cause of the accident is under investigation but investigators say that alcohol cannot be ruled out as a factor in the crash at this time.

The Eaton County Sheriff's Office says some of the people involved in the crash were not wearing seatbelts and the accident was not weather-related.