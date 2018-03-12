3 children home alone die in Detroit-area fire

Authorities say three children who were home alone have died in a suburban Detroit house fire.

Eric Keiser, Eastpointe's acting director of public safety, tells reporters that the children were found dead in the home that caught fire early Saturday. Keiser says it isn't clear how they died or what caused the blaze.

Killed were two boys, ages 8 and 9, and a 4-year-old girl.

Keiser says a total of five children lived at the home, but two were not there when the fire broke out. Two adult women who are sisters also live there, and were not home.