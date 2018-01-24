2nd case of Hepatitis A in Eaton Co. linked to outbreak

The Barry-Eaton District Health Department confirms that the second Eaton Co. case of Hepatitis A, reported on January 5, is linked to the statewide Southeast Michigan Hep A outbreak. This means Eaton Co. is now included in the outbreak jurisdiction.

Eaton Co. has had two cases of hep A. Both occurred since December, and one person has died. A third case of hep A has also been reported. They say this outbreak has an unusually high hospitalization rate, with 82% of ill people being hospitalized. 22 deaths have been reported.

The best way to prevent getting, or spreading hepatitis A are to wash hands after using the bathroom, and before eating, and getting vaccinated.

Hepatitis A is a vaccine-preventable, contagious, liver disease. It is often spread by eating food or drinking water that is contaminated. If you believe you have been exposed to hep A, or if you have symptoms, contact your doctor immediately.