24 years of Shop with a Hero builds community bonds

INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. — The Ingham County Sheriff's Office hosted their 24th annual Shop with a Hero event Thursday evening, partnering with the Mason Meijer to bring holiday joy to local families.

Ninety elementary school students from the area participated in the program, getting the opportunity to shop for Christmas gifts for themselves and their families. Each child was paired with sheriff's deputies, local police officers, firefighters and other first responders from across the community.

The annual event serves a dual purpose beyond providing holiday gifts. Year after year, the program helps build positive relationships between law enforcement and the community, all in the spirit of Christmas.

The Shop with a Hero initiative represents one of many community outreach efforts by local first responders to strengthen bonds with residents they serve.

