22 acres of trees to be removed as part of massive highway project

Jackson County, MI (WILX) - A major improvement project along I-94 in Jackson County means nearly two dozen acres of trees alongside the highway will have to be removed.

Starting in February, crews will begin clearing 22 acres of trees between M-60 and Sargent Road. Existing right-of-way fencing in that stretch will also be removed and replaced as part of the project.

To accommodate the tree clearing work, there will be shoulder closures Monday through Friday, between 8am and 4pm each day. Intermittent, single-lane closures on I-94 are expected to take place overnight only, between 8pm and 5am Monday through Thursday.

The project includes pavement repair, rebuilding the Cooper Street/I-94 interchange and replacing the bridge over the Grand River. Construction is set to begin this summer and continue through the fall of 2019.