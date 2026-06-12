21-year-old Hillsdale man killed after truck hits downed tree in Wheatland Township crash

WHEATLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 21-year-old Hillsdale man was killed early Friday after his pickup hit a tree that had fallen across the roadway during severe storms in Hillsdale County, according to Michigan State Police.

Troopers from the Jackson Post were called around 12:45 a.m. on June 12, 2026, to the area of Meridian Road and Hoxie Road in Wheatland Township for a single-vehicle crash with injuries.

Investigators say hazardous storm conditions caused a tree to fall and block the road. A 2010 Dodge Ram, driven by the 21-year-old man from Hillsdale, was headed south on Meridian Road when it struck the downed tree.

The driver suffered fatal injuries in the crash.

Three passengers in the truck suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to Henry Ford Hospital for treatment, troopers said.

Michigan State Police say the investigation is ongoing, but alcohol and drugs do not appear to be factors in the crash.

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