2026 World Cup TV schedule: Kickoff times, channels for every knockout stage game

LANSING, Mich. — The 2026 FIFA World Cup has reached the knockout stage.

Eight years after the United States, Canada and Mexico were chosen as hosts of what’s being called the biggest sporting event in world history, the tournament has captured the world’s attention.

The expanded tournament began with 48 teams in 12 groups of four playing in 16 stadiums across the continent (11 in the U.S., three in Mexico and two in Canada).

It’s now been whittled down to 32, including all three hosts. The U.S. Men’s National Team, chock-full of players who play at some of the biggest clubs in the world, finished atop Group D and is looking to win its first knockout game since 2002.

Here’s when and where the USMNT plays its Round of 32 match:

United States vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina

WHEN - Wednesday, July 1, 8 p.m. WHERE - Santa Clara, California TV : Fox 47



Here’s a look at the full schedule for the Round of 32 and where to watch games in the Lansing area, including the majority of games on Fox 47.

Sunday, June 28



Canada vs. South Africa, 3 p.m., Fox 47 - Los Angeles

Monday, June 29

Brazil vs. Japan, 1 p.m., Fox 47 - Houston

Germany vs. Paraguay, 4:30 p.m., Fox 47 - Boston

Netherlands vs. Morocco, 9 p.m., Fox 47 - Monterrey, Mexico

Tuesday, June 30

Ivory Coast vs. Norway, 1 p.m., Fox 47 - Dallas

France vs. Sweden, 5 p.m., Fox 47 - New York New Jersey

Mexico vs. Ecuador, 9 p.m., Fox 47 - Mexico City

Wednesday, July 1

England vs. DR Congo, 12 p.m., Fox 47 - Atlanta

Belgium vs. Senegal, 4 p.m., FS1 - Seattle

USA vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina, 8 p.m., Fox 47 - Santa Clara

Thursday, July 2

Spain vs. Austria, 3 p.m., Fox 47 - Los Angeles

Portugal vs. Croatia, 7 p.m., Fox 47 - Toronto

Switzerland vs. Algeria, 11 p.m., FS1 - Vancouver

Friday, July 3

Egypt vs. Australia, 2 p.m., Fox 47 - Dallas

Argentina vs. Cape Verde, 6 p.m., Fox 47 - Miami

Colombia vs. Ghana, 9:30 p.m., Fox 47 - Kansas City

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