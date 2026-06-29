2026 Fourth of July parades and fireworks in Mid-Michigan

LANSING, Mich. — Communities across Mid-Michigan are gearing up to celebrate the Fourth of July in style this weekend, as the United States celebrates its 250th birthday.

America 250 celebrations have been happening all year, but are now reaching the pinnacle as we reach the milestone.

Here’s a look at some of the events happening across Mid-Michigan.

INGHAM COUNTY

Lansing Independence Day parade, concert and fireworks — Saturday, July 4, 11 a.m.

The parade, running along the Capitol Loop, kicks off a day of celebrations in Lansing. The parade will be immediately followed by a concert on the Capitol steps.

A block party will begin outside Jackson Field at 4 p.m., with a concert featuring the Lansing Concert Band and USAF Roots in Blue Band beginning in Adado Park at 7 p.m.

The night is capped off with fireworks, scheduled to begin at 10 p.m. MORE DETAILS

Mason Independence Day parade and fireworks — Friday, July 3, 7 pm.

Staging for Mason’s parade will begin at 6 p.m. at Mason High School, with the parade stepping off at 7 p.m. MORE DETAILS

Fireworks are scheduled to begin around 10:15 p.m. at the Ingham County Fairgrounds. MORE DETAILS

JACKSON COUNTY

Jackson’s Fourth of July Fireworks at the Cascades — Friday, July 3, 6-11 p.m.

Gates open at 6 p.m. at Cascades Park, with live music, food trucks and more leading up to the annual fireworks show at dusk. MORE DETAILS

Brooklyn Fireworks — Saturday, July 4, 6 p.m.

Columbia Upper Elementary will host the annual Brooklyn Irish Hills Fireworks display, which will feature family fun, food and more, starting at 6 p.m. MORE DETAILS

Grass Lake Fireworks — Saturday, July 4, 9 p.m.

Hosted by Grass Lake Kiwanis, the 10 p.m. fireworks show will be held at Grass Lake Park, with music and food beginning at 9 p.m. MORE DETAILS

Vandercook Lake Community Fireworks — Saturday, July 4, 9 p.m.

Fireworks will be launched from the north side of the lake at dusk. The community is invited to bring family, friends, lawn chairs and blankets to celebrate America 250. MORE DETAILS

EATON COUNTY

Eaton Rapids Independence Day Celebration — Wednesday, July 1 through Saturday, July 4

Wednesday: Eaton Rapids Cruise-In and live music at GAR Island Park

Thursday: Community members are invited to “Eat Local” and support local restaurants all across Eaton Rapids.

Friday: Chalk Fest, 5-7 p.m.

Saturday: Parade at 11 a.m., Kids Zone from noon-4 p.m., Live music and beer tent starting at 5 p.m.

The festivities are capped off Saturday night with fireworks at dusk from Howe Memorial Park. MORE DETAILS

CLINTON COUNTY

St. Johns fireworks celebration — Saturday, July 4

Hosted by the Rotary Club of St. John’s at Main City Park, food trucks will open at 5 p.m., with live music beginning at 7 p.m., followed by fireworks at dusk.

Fireworks will be launched near the spray park and viewers are encouraged to watch from the St. Johns High School football field or the high school or middle school grounds. No chairs are permitted at the football field. MORE DETAILS

Did we miss a fireworks show or parade in your community? Share the details with us at newstips@news10lansing.com .

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