2017's big construction projects in Mid-Michigan

Local neighbors and businesses saw a lot of change and development this year. New buildings impacting how we go to school, work and do business. FOX 47's Lora Painter takes look at some of the major construction and building projects in 2017 that shaped the Mid-Michigan landscape.

2017 was a year of change for the capital city-- including plans to update a major fixture of local government. Lansing is expected to pay a maximum of $ 50 million for the new city hall. The city sold the current location to a developer who will build a hotel at the corner of Michigan and Capitol. the new city hall at Lenawee and Grand Avenue would be paid for with bonds. The bonds will be paid off with property tax revenue from the hotel, as well as money the developer pays to lease the land at Michigan and Capitol.

Also this year, people living in Mid-Michigan saw some changes in traffic. One of the biggest road projects reaching completion this year-- the long overdue sound wall on the east side U.S. 127 in Lansing. The project was supposed to be done in October of last year. But it was delayed because of problems with materials.

Michigan State University's Breslin Center got a major facelift this year. After months of work, MSU unveiled the upgrades in November. But it all started 2 years ago, and this July, MSU started a search for the right architect to renovate the sports venue.The project included $50 million to add more signs, upgrade the bathrooms and concession stands. This marks the first major upgrade to the three-decades old Spartans' b-ball home.

Mid-Michigan's four legged friends weren't left out of this year's new developments. In October, the Capital Area Humane Society celebrated the completion of phase one of its renovation project. The shelter now has more space to hold and train animals. Fundraising for Phase Two--- which will include a medical wing and updates to the main adoption area --- is set to begin next year. For this, the shelter needs another $2 million.