20-year-old man in critical condition after Monday shooting in Lansing

A 20-year-old man is in critical condition after a shooting Monday afternoon in Lansing.

Members of the Lansing Police Department responded to reports of shots fired in the 3300 block of S Pennsylvania Ave at 4:55 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds. The Lansing Fire Department transported him to a local hospital.

No arrests have been made. Police say this is an active investigation as they work to determine the sequence of events and details of the incident.

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