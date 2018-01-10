2-year-old Denver Statton has been found safe

Police in River Rouge had been searching for 2-year-old Denver Statton after he was taken by his father Monday morning.

As of 8:50pm Tuesday night Statton has been located, and is safe.

His father, Steven Miracle, does not have custody of the boy and was visiting his son at a home on Pine Street and spent the night.

Monday morning, Miracle left with the child and stole a car from the residence.

Police did not issuing an AMBER Alert because there were no direct threats made to harm the child.

This was also not considered an abduction, because the non-custodial father was an invited member of the home.

Due to the nature of the relationship and age of child, an Endangered Missing Advisory had been issued.