2 shot inside liquor store, suspect in custody

LANSING, Mich. (WSYM) -- The Lansing Police Department is investigating a shooting inside a liquor store that sent two men to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

It happened just before 1AM at the Liquor King in the 4400 block of South Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

Lansing police tell FOX 47 News several shots were fired inside the store and two men were hit. Police say a 23-year-old man and a 25-year-old man were taken to a local hospital and are currently in critical condition.

Lansing police say they do have a suspect in custody at this time.

The suspect's name will not be released until he's arraigned. The Lansing Police Department says it is currently reviewing surveillance video from inside the store.

