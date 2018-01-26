2 Michigan companies win agriculture innovation grants

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Two Michigan companies will receive state grants to develop innovative agriculture projects.

The Food and Agriculture Investment Program provides financial support for initiatives that boost the farming and food processing industries.

The Michigan Commission of Agriculture and Rural Development this week awarded a $75,000 grant to Hartford Farm Supply to help build a controlled atmosphere storage facility in Hartford.

It will allow for more capacity and storage for apples grown in southwestern Michigan and the Traverse City area.

Always Local LLC will get a $50,000 grant to construct a greenhouse and a warehouse on a site in Caledonia. The company is developing a commercial aquaponics farm, in which fish and plants are grown in the same water system. The system will produce fresh salad mix.