2 dogs save elderly Michigan woman from freezing outside

NORVELL TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) - A pair of labradoodles has saved an elderly Michigan woman from freezing to death outside.

Lonnie and Susan Chester tell the Jackson Citizen Patriot that their dogs, Adam and Eva, began acting strangely Sunday. The animals were insisting to be let outside early morning, something they don't normally do.

Before Lonnie Chester could fully open the door of their Norvell Township home, the dogs bolted outside. They ran to a woman in her 80s who was freezing on the ground in only a night gown.

Lonnie Chester brought the woman inside, covered her in blankets and called police.

The National Weather Service says the temperature was around 9 degrees (-12 Celsius) at the time.

The woman's family arrived at the house shortly after rescue crews arrived. She was taken to a hospital for medical treatment.