2 dead in suburban Detroit investigated as homicide, suicide

Winter Weather Advisory issued February 28 at 2:55PM EST expiring March 1 at 10:00PM EST in effect for: Allegan, Barry, Calhoun, Clinton, Eaton, Ingham, Ionia, Jackson, Kalamazoo, Kent, Ottawa, Van Buren

Flood Warning issued February 28 at 11:56AM EST expiring March 2 at 9:00AM EST in effect for: Jackson

Flood Warning issued February 28 at 11:56AM EST expiring March 3 at 1:00PM EST in effect for: Calhoun

Flood Warning issued February 28 at 11:56AM EST expiring March 6 at 1:00PM EST in effect for: Clinton

Flood Warning issued February 28 at 11:56AM EST expiring March 6 at 7:00PM EST in effect for: Clinton

Flood Warning issued February 28 at 11:48AM EST expiring March 1 at 11:47AM EST in effect for: Branch, Saint Joseph

Flood Warning issued February 28 at 10:48AM EST expiring February 28 at 9:24PM EST in effect for: Livingston

Flood Warning issued February 28 at 10:48AM EST expiring March 3 at 4:00AM EST in effect for: Bay, Saginaw

Flood Advisory issued February 27 at 9:25PM EST expiring March 2 at 12:00AM EST in effect for: Jackson

Flood Warning issued February 27 at 9:23PM EST expiring March 4 at 4:00PM EST in effect for: Clinton

Flood Warning issued February 27 at 9:23PM EST expiring March 4 at 4:00PM EST in effect for: Clinton

Flood Warning issued February 27 at 9:23PM EST expiring March 1 at 1:00PM EST in effect for: Clinton

Flood Warning issued February 27 at 9:23PM EST expiring March 1 at 1:00PM EST in effect for: Clinton

Flood Warning issued February 27 at 9:23PM EST expiring March 3 at 7:00AM EST in effect for: Calhoun

Flood Warning issued February 27 at 9:23PM EST expiring March 3 at 7:00AM EST in effect for: Calhoun

Flood Advisory issued February 25 at 9:11PM EST expiring March 2 at 12:30AM EST in effect for: Ingham

Flood Advisory issued February 25 at 9:11PM EST expiring March 1 at 9:00PM EST in effect for: Ingham

Flood Warning issued February 24 at 9:01PM EST expiring March 2 at 7:00AM EST in effect for: Livingston

Flood Warning issued February 24 at 9:01PM EST expiring March 2 at 7:00AM EST in effect for: Livingston

Flood Warning issued February 24 at 3:16PM EST expiring March 2 at 7:00AM EST in effect for: Livingston

Flood Warning issued February 24 at 3:16PM EST expiring March 2 at 7:00AM EST in effect for: Livingston

Flood Advisory issued February 24 at 11:10AM EST expiring February 28 at 10:30PM EST in effect for: Ionia

Flood Advisory issued February 24 at 11:10AM EST expiring March 2 at 12:30AM EST in effect for: Ingham

Flood Advisory issued February 24 at 11:10AM EST expiring February 28 at 10:30PM EST in effect for: Ionia

Flood Advisory issued February 24 at 11:10AM EST expiring March 2 at 12:30AM EST in effect for: Ingham

Flood Warning issued February 23 at 10:22PM EST expiring February 28 at 7:00PM EST in effect for: Clinton

Flood Warning issued February 23 at 10:22PM EST expiring February 28 at 7:00PM EST in effect for: Clinton