2 dead in suburban Detroit investigated as homicide, suicide

FOX 47 News
3:21 PM, Feb 28, 2018

File image

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (AP) - Authorities say the deaths of two people at a suburban Detroit condominium complex are being investigated as a suspected homicide and suicide.

Police in Southfield responded late Tuesday to the Evergreen Meadows complex and found a 53-year-old man and 46-year-old woman dead of apparent gunshot wounds. A preliminary investigation determined that the man and woman were in a domestic relationship.

Names of those involved and additional details about the circumstances of the deaths weren't immediately released. Police on Wednesday are asking any witnesses or anyone with relevant information to contact investigators.