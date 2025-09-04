$2.5 million grant to address homelessness in Ingham County

INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. — The Ingham County Housing Trust Fund has announced the recipients of its first competitive grant awards, providing millions of dollars to help address homelessness across the county.

The grant will provide up to $400,000 per program through 2027, supporting nine programs throughout Ingham County.

Mason Community Services is among the recipients and reports having 18-25 unhoused families in their area.

Funding comes from the Housing and Homeless Millage approved by Ingham County voters last year.

I spoke with local organizations about how they plan to use these funds to prevent homelessness and provide housing assistance.

The Ingham County Housing Trust Fund announced the recipients of its first competitive grant awards, including Mason Community Services.

"To think that Mason community services were chosen is huge because we're just a little what I like to call a pebble in the mainstream," Linda Hughson said.

Hughson tells me being picked as a recipient will allow the organization to help families financially, which will prevent some from losing their homes and help others get into new housing.

"We can have anywhere from 18 to 25 unhoused families that we have here in our area," Hughson said.

Diana Bartlett, the Ingham County Housing Trust Fund Coordinator, tells me that the money comes from the Housing and Homeless Millage approved by voters last year. She says the grant will provide up to $400,000 per program through 2027.

"There will be nearly $2.5 million in housing and homeless millage grants," Bartlett said.

She says that funds from the grant will go to support and grow nine programs that provide emergency shelters, eviction prevention, and housing case management throughout the county.

"We heard from the community that there is a growing need, particularly as we go into the colder time of the year," Bartlett said.

And back with Hughson, she tells me that this funding is going to go a long way, helping more and more families.

"In terms of housing, the last year in 2024, we helped 63 families, and this year we're at about 47," Hughson said.

