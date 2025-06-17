Watch Now
18-year-old shot in hip: Lansing Police

Cali Montana, FOX 47 News, 2021
LANSING, Mich. — An 18-year-old is in the hospital for a gunshot wound after police say a shooting took place in Lansing.

According to Lansing Police, they were dispatched to the 1700 block of W. Willow St. for reports of a shooting.

Police say all parties involved fled the scene before they arrived.

Later, police say an 18-year-old victim showed up at a local hospital with a gunshot wound to the hip.

No arrests have been made at this time. Continue to follow FOX47 News as we learn more.

