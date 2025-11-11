Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
18-year-old man dies in afternoon shooting on Georgetown Boulevard in Lansing

An 18-year-old man died after a shooting in Lansing this afternoon.

Police were called to the 2000 block of Georgetown Boulevard around 2:30 p.m. for reports of gunshots. Officers found the victim with a gunshot wound.

The Lansing Fire Department provided medical assistance, but the teen was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have arrested a 19-year-old man in connection with the shooting.

The scene is secure, but this is still an active investigation. Police are asking anyone with information to call the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

