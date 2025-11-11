18-year-old man dies in afternoon shooting on Georgetown Boulevard in Lansing

WATCH: Here's what happens when you call 911 Here's what happens when you call 911

An 18-year-old man died after a shooting in Lansing this afternoon.

Police were called to the 2000 block of Georgetown Boulevard around 2:30 p.m. for reports of gunshots. Officers found the victim with a gunshot wound.

The Lansing Fire Department provided medical assistance, but the teen was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have arrested a 19-year-old man in connection with the shooting.

The scene is secure, but this is still an active investigation. Police are asking anyone with information to call the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600.

