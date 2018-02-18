105-year-old Mid-Michigan woman dies of flu complications

JACKSON, Mich. (WSYM) - Weeks after turning 105-years-old, Jackson resident Mildred Bailey has died.

FOX 47 News introduced you to Bailey in January as she was preparing with family for her 105th birthday on January 28.

Family says Bailey died Wednesday after coming down with the flu. Bailey's 105th birthday celebration was canceled because of it.

Bailey leaves behind eight grand-children, 15 great-grandchildren, and 18 great-great-grandchildren.

In 1952 Bailey became an LPN, caring for newborn babies at Hudson Hospital in Lenawee County.

Bailey retired in 1978 with 26 years of service at the hospital.

Bailey has lived through the terms of 17 different presidents. Her favorite flowers are red roses.