$100K available for Upper Peninsula deer habitat grants

MARQUETTE, Mich. (AP) - Officials say $100,000 will be divided up to support deer habitat improvement projects in Michigan's Upper Peninsula.

The state Department of Natural Resources has set a March 1 deadline to seek a share of the funding.

Among those eligible for the grants are sportsmen's clubs, conservation districts, land conservancies and some industrial and private land ownership groups.

The projects will take place on land not owned by the state. Individual grants will range from $2,000 to $15,000.

Previous projects funded under the Deer Range Improvement Program include planting of red oak, conifers and wildlife orchards; rehabilitation of historic wildlife openings; native prairie restoration, and scarification for conifer regeneration.

Some past recipients also have boosted youth hunting opportunities on improved private lands.

The application package is available online .