10 delicious deals for National Pizza Day

We all know how great pizza it, but what's even greater is there's a national day to celebrate just how awesome it is. Here are ten ways to celebrate while not breaking the bank:

1. Baskin-Robbins

For those with a sweet tooth, get a free sample of Baskin Robins' new Sweetheart Polar Pizza Ice Cream Treat from 3 to 7 p.m.

2. Blaze Pizza

Enter your email on their website to receive a code for BOGO pizzas.

3. Chuck E. Cheese’s

Buy a large pizza and get a large Thin & Crispy Pepperoni Pizza for free with the code 5555.

4. Domino's

Choose two or more menu items, including pizzas for $5.99 each with a coupon from Domino’s for National Pizza Day. Use Promo code MEDIUM1.

5. Hungry Howie's

Receive a one dollar medium one-topping when you buy a large one-topping pizza at regular menu price.

6. Jonna's 2 Go

Get an X-Large pizza with 3 toppings for $9.99. View all their pizza specials here.

7. Little Caesar's

Do you even need a deal? It's literally always cheap. Pizza! Pizza!

8. Marco's Pizza

Purchase two or more medium two-toppings for $6.99 each.

9. Pizza Hut

Hut Rewards members get 30% off all pizzas Friday. You can also order two medium two-topping pizzas for $5.99 each or one large two-topping for $7.99 (online only).

10. Whole Foods Market

Large "Take & Bake" pizzas will be on sale for $9.99 while supplies last.