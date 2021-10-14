1 dead after Michigan State Police Fugitive Team involved in shooting in Barry County

ORANGEVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Michigan State Police are investigating a deadly shooting involving the 1st District Fugitive Team in Barry County.

The shooting happened around 10 a.m. Wednesday in the 9200 block of Lindsey Road in Orangeville Township and involved MSP 1st District Fugitive Team.

Police say one person is dead, but no troopers were injured in the shooting.

The 1st District Fugitive Team was tracking a 41-year-old parole absconder driving a vehicle, who was believed to be from Barry County and tracked him to the above location with a female passenger.

When they approached, the man, identified as Steven Schumann, produced an edged weapon and it became a hostage situation, MSP said.

Two members of the fugitive team fired multiple shots, hitting and killing Schumann.

“No officer gets in their patrol car and wants to get in a shooting, that just doesn’t happen... but unfortunately they do,” said Detective First Lieutenant Chuck Christensen, with the Michigan State Police.

Christensen said Wednesday that this incident in Barry County was the fourth officer-involved shooting his South West MSP team has dealt with in the past 10 days or so.

"Our crew down here is very experienced," Christensen said. "Many of them have been around for a long time, so everyone knows their job, and we're going to do what we always do, do the best investigation we can. It's going to be factual, without bias, and we’ll give it to a third party for review, for them to make a decision to determine justification of actions."

Michigan State Police say the 5th District Fugitive Team is leading the investigation now.

