1 dead, 5 seriously injured in Lansing Township three-vehicle crash

LANSING, Mich. — A 36-year-old Lansing man is dead and five others are hospitalized with serious injuries following a three-vehicle crash in Lansing Township.

The Lansing Township Police Department responded to the crash on West Saginaw Street near North Rosemary Street at approximately 8 p.m. on Saturday, March 28.

DEADLY LANSING TWP CRASH

Preliminary findings indicate an SUV traveling eastbound on West Saginaw Street crossed into the westbound lanes. The SUV hit a westbound vehicle, which triggered a secondary collision with another westbound vehicle.

The 36-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. Ambulances transported five other individuals to the hospital with serious injuries.

Investigators believe speed and alcohol contributed to the crash. A criminal investigation is underway.

Police received unconfirmed reports that the at-fault vehicle may have been involved in a hit-and-run crash on West Saginaw Street near Waverly Road around the same time.

The Ingham Regional Crash Investigation Team is leading the investigation. The Lansing Police Department, Ingham County Sheriff's Office, Eaton County Sheriff's Office, and the Michigan State University Police Department assisted at the scene.

Anyone with information regarding either crash is asked to contact the Lansing Township Police Department at 517-485-1700.

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