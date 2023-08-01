LIVE: Final day of pre-sentencing hearing for Oxford High School shooter

The Oxford High School shooter is back in court for the third day of a pre-sentencing Miller hearing on Tuesday morning.

The hearing will determine if the shooter, who was a minor at the time of the shooting, can be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Warning: graphic content. Watch live here

(Note: Court takes periodic breaks throughout the day)

On Tuesday, Colin King, a psychologist, was called to the stand. He's an expert in traumatic brain injury, and the defense used his testimony to argue the shooter was in the throes of psychosis when he opened fire on the school.

They also played video of the shooter from 2021 while working at an Oxford diner that shows him falling and hitting his head. The defense suggested that he sustained a head injury that may be the cause of the behavior that followed.

King also said he interviewed the shooter and reviewed text messages between him and his friends and parents. He said cries for help went ignored from friends, psychologists, teachers and especially his parents.

"The part that sort of stood out for me was when he told his parents that he was hearing voices and he needed to see a therapist. I don’t know what 15-year-old raises his hand and says my brain hurts, I need to see a therapist...and it never happened," King said.

The defense also played body cam from Oakland County Sheriff's deputies inside the jail that showed the shooter in the throes of psychosis. It's unclear when the videos were recorded.

The first two days of the hearing last week brought heartbreaking testimony from survivors and new revelations in the investigation.

On the first day, it focused on how calculated the shooter was in planning the shooting, which killed four students – Tate Myre, Hana St. Juliana, Justin Shilling and Madisyn Baldwin – and injured seven others. We saw journal entries saying the shooter was planning it for months, and a video recording he took himself justifying his actions.

On the second day, we heard from students and educators who detailed the horror they witnessed inside of the school back in November 2021. The school's assistant principal described her efforts to save Tate Myre, and a student barely escaping the shooter after witnessing him kill Justin Shilling.

"I was telling them to keep giving breaths, he needs air. So much blood," the assistant principal said.

"He signaled me and moved the gun. I ran behind his back and out the door. I realized if I stayed I was going to die," one of the students said.

The defense also began presenting their case, with a psychologist taking the stand insisting anyone, including the shooter, could be rehabilitated. The psychologist said because of the shooter's age, he would be in mandatory mental health classes.