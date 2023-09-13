LIVE BLOG: Fain to give update on Big Three negotiations at 5PM

(WXYZ) — The United Auto Workers union is preparing to strike against Detroit's Big Three automakers — Ford, General Motors and Stellantis — with the deadline for a new contract on Sept. 14 at 11:59 p.m.

Here's a live blog of what we know heading into the contract deadline and looming strike.

September 13, 2023

UAW President Shawn Fain is expected to give an update on the Big Three negotiations at 5 p.m. on Facebook Live.

September 13, 2023

UAW President Shawn Fain appeared on Good Morning America Wednesday morning saying that progress has been made and they are planning to meet with the companies more on Wednesday.

September 12, 2023

Ford CEO Jim Farley said the company submitted an offer to the union on Tuesday, calling it “the most lucrative offer in 80 years of working with the UAW.”

He said the offer includes large pay increases and top 1% health care. The offer also includes profit-sharing, inflation protection, removing tiered labor and five weeks of vacation, which would add on 17 days.

“Lot in the offer. But this will be… the most lucrative offer and will require a lot of belt-tightening at the company,” Farley said. “And there's a limit to how far we can go because we have to keep investing for the transition of the industry.”

September 12, 2023

UAW President Shawn Fain appeared on CNN Monday night and said the union has been countering offers from the Big Three, and said that any strike would hurt only the "billionaire class."

Asked about concern that a strike could harm to the economy and drive up car prices, Fain replied that new car prices have gone up in the last four years without any strike or big raises for his member.

“In the last four years, the price of cars went up 30%. [Automakers’] CEO pay went up 40%. No one said a word. No one had any complaints about that but God forbid the workers ask for their fair share,” he said. “It’s not [that] we’ll wreck the economy. We’ll wreck their economy, the economy that only works for the billionaire class and not the working class.”

September 11, 2023

Stellantis released on Monday to employees on the negotiations with the UAW.

Tobin Williams, the senior VP of North American human resources, said there is good energy among both teams who worked over the meeting for a contract.

"I’m pleased to report that the Stellantis and UAW subcommittees have reached tentative agreements in a number of important areas, including health and safety, which is of critical importance as the well-being of our people is at the core of our corporate values," he said in the update.

September 8, 2023

Stellantis became the latest Big Three automaker to send a proposal contract to the United Auto Workers union on Friday.

The automaker outlined the proposal on Friday morning, saying it has been a "really good week at the bargaining table," and progress has been made on many issues.

This is the first economic proposal sent by Stellantis, and includes wage increases in each year of the contract total 14.5% for most employees.

The breakdown of the proposed contract is below.

For most represented employees

Wage increases in each year of the contract totaling 14.5% with no lump sump

Inflation protection $6,000 one-time inflation protection payment in the first year of the contract $4,500 in inflation protection payments over the final three years of the contract



For all represented employees



Juneteenth recognized as a paid holiday

For supplemental employees



Wage increase from starting rate of $15.78 per hour to $20 per hour

For in-progression employees



Accelerate progression timeline from eight years to six years, potentially reducing the time that employees can reach the max wage rate by 25%

Friday afternoon, UAW tweeted a statement in response to the proposal, saying "They have the money. They just don't want Stellantis workers to get our fair share."

They have the money. They just don't want Stellantis workers to get our fair share. pic.twitter.com/8UvgKKnkjF — UAW (@UAW) September 8, 2023

Friday evening, Fain went live on Facebook to discuss the proposals from all three automakers, explaining where things stand.

UAW president updates negotiations

September 6, 2023

Fain said on Sept. 6 that the union planned to on strike against any Detroit automaker that didn't reach a new agreement by the time the contract expires.

Speaking to the AP, Fain said that the union would have to give up some of its demands, but the plan would be to strike if a deal isn't reached.

September 4, 2023

Speaking to reporters on Labor Day, President Joe Biden said he is not worried about a UAW strike against the Big Three.

"No, I'm not worried about a strike," Biden said. "It's not gonna happen."

UAW President Shawn Fain said he was shocked by Biden's statement.

“He must know something we don’t know. Maybe the companies plan on walking in and giving us our demands on the night before, I don’t know, but he’s on the inside on something I don’t know about," Fain said. "Our intent is not to strike. Our intent is to get a fair agreement. That’s been our intent from Day One."

August 31, 2023

The UAW and Fain said it filed unfair labor practice complaints against Stellantis and GM, arguing they failed to make counteroffers to the union's economic demands.

At the time, Ford was the only company to make a counteroffer, but Fain said it rejected most of the union's proposal.

In a statement, Stellantis said the unfair labor charges are not based on fact, and that it will vigorously defend itself against them.

“We are disappointed to learn that Mr. Fain is more focused on filing frivolous legal charges than on actual bargaining,” the statement said. “We will not allow Mr. Fain’s tactics to distract us from that important work to secure the future for our employees.”

GM said it strongly refutes the union's labor accusation.

“We believe it has no merit and is an insult to the bargaining committees,” GM said in a statement. “We have been hyper-focused on negotiating directly and in good faith with the UAW and are making progress.”

August 25, 2023

Fain announced that 97% of UAW workers voted yes to authorize a strike against the Big Three.

While a strike authorization vote passing doesn’t mean a picket line is imminent, workers say it is a strong show of force and offers leverage at the bargaining table if the union cannot strike a deal with the automakers by the end of the negotiation period.

August 23, 2023

The UAW held a practice picket in front of the Mack Assembly Plant in Detroit.

“We don’t want to strike, but if we have to, we will. If we don’t get a fair contract, we’re willing to walk out,” Tiffany Ogletree, a Stellantis employee.

August 9, 2023

Stellantis submitted a proposal to the UAW for a new contract, but Fain threw it in the trash during a Facebook Live.

August 2-4, 2023

The UAW presented Ford, GM and Stellantis with its list of demands going forward in contract negotiations. It first presented them to Stellantis, then to GM and finally to Ford.

The 10 demands are:

Eliminate tiers Substantial wage increases: we're demanding double-digit pay raises Restore COLA Defined benefit pension for all workers Re-establish retiree medical benefits Significantly increase retiree pay Right to strike over plant closures Working family protection program End abuse of temp workers And the one grabbing a lot of attention is a 32-hour work week instead of the traditional 40

"We have to get back to a standard where we have a quality of life for our members. These are quality-of-life issues," said Fain.

July 13, 2023

Contract negotiations began between the UAW and the Big Three. The day before, Fain announced there would be no public handshake ceremony and instead, he traveled around the area to meet UAW members.

June 16, 2023

Fain issued a strong warning while speaking to members that the union was preparing for strikes against Ford, GM and Stellantis.

March 25, 2023

Shawn Fain is elected the new president of the UAW after a run-off election. Fain had campaigned on the platform of taking on the Big Three to restore concessions the union had made in the past.

October 25, 2019

The UAW-GM contract was officially ratified by members and the strike ended on day 40.

October 16, 2019

A tentative agreement was reached with the UAW and General Motors.

September 15, 2019

Back in 2019, the UAW went on strike against General Motors after the two failed to reach a tentative agreement. At the time, 48,000 UAW-GM workers walked off the job.

The strike lasted 40 days.