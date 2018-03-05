The Les Meres et Debutantes Club of Greater Lansing is an African-American Mother and Daughter Club which encourages the development of our daughters into good citizens by our precept and example; promotes high ideals and character building for our daughters during their formative years; help them acquire social graces and good citizenship through group activity; promotes understanding and friendship between the members; and sponsors a Cotillion Ball for the Debutantes in the twelfth (12) grade year.

In 1962, a group of Lansing mothers met in the home of Dorothy Wilson. The purpose of the meeting was to discuss an activity which would help prepare their daughters to fulfill their roles as productive young women in whatever endeavors they chose. They also wanted an activity which would develop academic, social, and moral strengths. From this meeting came the decision to begin the organization known as Les Meres et Debutantes. A Debutante is a young lady preparing to make her debut into society.



The Les Meres et Debutantes Club was founded by a group of visionary women who wanted to ensure that their daughters were prepared for a life of success and honor. Former debutantes have gone on to many careers in public service, private enterprise, and entrepreneurship in professions such as medicine, dentistry, education, engineering, communications, public relations, business, aerospace, law, theater, art, and dance. The 2016 Debutantes are no exception. The group includes accomplished artists (musicians/dancers), athletes, leaders, and scholars who continue the rich heritage of this organization. Our founders did not initially envision a club that would endure for a half century, yet their wisdom and thoughtful planning created the foundation of the Club that we enjoy today.