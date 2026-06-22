Lawmakers consider 24-hour alcohol sales at Michigan airports

LANSING, Mich. — Lawmakers are considering a proposal to allow 24-hour alcohol sales at Michigan airports, eliminating the current ban on sales between 2 and 7 a.m.

The change would allow travelers to purchase alcoholic beverages at any time of day at Michigan airports.

"So what this would do is provide that flexibility, so if someone wants to grab a margarita or a bloody mary before they start their vacation, or as they start their vacation here at the Lansing Airport, it gives them the flexibility to be able to get that," said Nicole Noll-Williams, CEO of the Capitol Region Airport Authority. "It goes back to supporting our vendors. We've got customers that are wanting this service, and vendors that are here and operating, and it provides another revenue string for them."

Travelers at the Capitol Region International Airport had mixed reactions to the proposal Monday.

"Sometimes you're on a weird schedule, so if you wanna relax, have a beer, even if it's 7am, then go for it," said Kevin Hatline, a traveler.

Other travelers were less enthusiastic about the change.

"I think the energy early in the morning is coffee instead of alcohol," said Rosaura OConnor, a traveler.

"I don't really think it's necessary, quite honestly. I don't know many people that need to have a beer or alcohol between 2 and 7am," said Frank Liesman, a traveler.



If approved, individual Michigan airports would decide whether to allow round-the-clock alcohol sales by their vendors.

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