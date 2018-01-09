Creepy 'It' floats to home video

Here are this week's hottest home video releases:

Curb Your Enthusiasm: Season 9 (digital)

Comedic curmudgeon Larry David returns from a six-year hiatus from his HBO sitcom but show's he's lost none of his edge. David takes on an assortment of politically incorrect topics, prodding social norms as a cranky old rich man who says and does whatever he wants, often trapping himself inside his own self-interests. Available on Vudu, Amazon, iTunes and other digital retailers.

The Foreigner

Jackie Chan and Pierce Brosnan go head-to-head in this tense, thriller, pitting two unhinged men against one another in a war of attrition. Chan plays an obsessive loner seeking to avenge his daughter's murder, and Brosnan is a mob-connected politician who winds up in the Chan character's crosshairs. Explosive action scenes make up for tepid dialogue. For my full review, click here. Extras include a making-of featurette and cast and crew interviews.

It

Bill Skarsgard takes on one of Stephen King's iconic boogeymen, the supernatural killer clown Pennywise. The story focuses on the first half of King's novel, gathering up an impressive cast of unknown child actors to drive home the sense of fear. Light on scares following an exquisite opening sequence, the film counteracts a weak story with hilarious dialogue. For my full review, click here. Special features deconstruct Skarsgard's performance, profile King and the kid cast. Deleted scenes are also included.

The Lion Guard: The Rise of Scar

The Disney Channel series, which follows the saga of "The Lion King" films, brings back the notorious villain in a special story arc. The show excels in taking on a darker than usual tone, as the spirit of the villain descends on the pridelands to wreak havoc on society. The DVD is light on extras.

My Little Pony: The Movie

The lighthearted, spunky animated series makes an impressive leap to the big screen, featuring Emily Blunt, Zoe Saldana, Sia and Taye Diggs in the voice cast. The pony gang bands together to fend off an enemy invasion. The story is standard stuff, but clever, subversive dialogue helps keep things relatable to parents and children alike. Extras include deleted scenes and a slew of background featurettes.

Studios provided review screeners.

