Lansing opens outdoor Fitness Court in Washington Park

Lansing unveiled an outdoor Fitness Court in Washington Park on Wednesday.

The Fitness Court was made possible by the collaboration between Priority Health and the National Fitness Convention.

This Fitness Court is the third of its kind in Lansing.

Lansing continues to show you how the city is helping residents stay fit. I’m your neighborhood reporter Ava Zanglin at the brand-new outdoor Fitness Court, which offers residents a free and convenient way to get outside and get active.

Priority Health, in collaboration with the National Fitness Convention, opened a free outdoor gym at Washington Park.

“I’ve had the opportunity to wander around our city and see people using these, we know they get used and we're happy that we can provide this resource,” said Mayor Andy Schor.

The court is designed for people of all ages and uses bodyweight exercises to provide a comprehensive workout.

“Our mission is to provide things that really aren't otherwise available to Lansing residents,” said Brett Kaschinske.

The Washington Park Fitness Court is the third of its kind in Lansing. Rick Abbott of Priority Health expressed the impact of physical activity on mental health.

“It's been demonstrated in clinical literature, that people who have movement and exercise actually are able to positively impact their anxiety, and their depression, and other mental health-related issues,” said Abbott.

Priority health plans to expand their contributions.

“By 2027, we’d like to be in one-third of the communities across the state which would allow us to offer this type of access to 3.3 million Michiganders,” said Abbott.

And provide people with the chance to take control of their health without the burden of gym membership fees.

“We want to make sure their equitable access across all of the communities across Michigan to things that allow you to exercise and really take care of yourself,” said Abbott.

Two new Fitness Courts will open within the next month—one at Jackson College and another in Hamtramck.

In Lansing, I'm Ava Zanglin, Fox 47