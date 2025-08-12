Lansing approves $9 million grant to transform former school site into community center and apartments

LANSING, Mich. — Lansing City Council has approved a plan that gives a $9 million grant from the city to develop a community center and apartments on Pleasant Grove Road. The project will transform the site of the former Pleasant Grove School into a new community hub and housing development.

For neighbor Paul Anderson, it's a change he's been looking for.

Derrick Mitchell Southwest Lansing residents to benefit from new community resources and affordable housing options at former Pleasant Grove School site

"I know that people have went without for a while, and to finally have something that's going to get to the finish line, what more can we ask for?" Anderson said.

The rehabilitation of Lansing is a major priority to city leaders, who showed their support during the approval process.

"This is exactly what we need in southwest Lansing, these are providing resources that haven't been there. It's providing housing that we want to see. It's repurposing an area that had fallen into blight. It's gonna be incredible for the area surrounding it," Lansing Mayor Andy Schor said.

Lansing City Council approves $9 million grant for community center and apartments on Pleasant Grove Road

The project will transform the former Pleasant Grove School site into affordable housing and community resources

Construction is set to begin in winter 2025, with completion expected in 2027

Watch Below:

Lansing approves $9 million grant for community center and apartments in Southwest Lansing

The price point of the new apartments is an important question for neighbors. Brent Forsberg, facilitator of the project, indicates that neighbors will have financial help. Both Forsberg and Mayor Schor say that pricing will be affordable for the apartments.

Mayor Schor emphasized that the city is addressing long-standing concerns from residents.

Derrick Mitchell Derrick Mitchell speaking with Lansing Mayor Andy Schor

"I would say we hear you that we say that there is not enough in Southwest Lansing that you want to see more. I've heard that at doors, you're not prioritizing South Lansing, the city hasn't in 30 or 40 years. This is a priority," Schor said.

Construction on the community center and apartments is scheduled to begin in the winter of 2025 and will be completed in 2027.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

