Justice Bernstein returns to work in person after mental health treatment

LANSING, Mich. (WXYZ) — Michigan Supreme Court Justice Richard Bernstein is returning to his in-person duties after working remotely while undergoing mental health treatment outside of the state.

In April, Bernstein announced that he would be participating in short-term mental health treatment as he worked remotely on active cases.

While he was working remotely, he said he would missing the Supreme Court’s oral argument special session in April.

Bernstein in a statement expressed his appreciation for the support he received while seeking treatment for situational depression.

“I am delighted to return this week to the Hall of Justice to resume my in-person duties as a Justice of the Michigan Supreme Court. I want to express my deepest thanks and appreciation for the support of my family, friends, and colleagues as I sought treatment for situational depression. It is my sincere hope that by talking about these issues in the open, free from any needless stigma, we can move closer to a day when anyone struggling can avail themselves of the same quality care I was blessed to receive.



“Serving on the Michigan Supreme Court is the honor of my life, and I am humbled each day by the opportunity to serve with colleagues committed to upholding the rule of law. I want to thank them for the grace, patience, and compassion they have each shown me these past several weeks, and I look forward to our continued service together.”

This is not the first time Bernstein has participated in Supreme Court business remotely. He worked remotely during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021 while staying in Dubai following the cancellation of a trip to Israel after that country closed its borders.