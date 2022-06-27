PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) — A judge has denied a motion asking to move the case against the parents of accused Oxford school shooter Ethan Crumbley. However, the judge has also granted a motion to restrict pretrial publicity in the case.

James and Jennifer Crumbley had asked the court to restrict pretrial publicity, change the location of the trial, and exclude evidence they argue is irrelevant. The hearing on the motion was held Monday morning.

Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald argued the motions should be denied.

James and Jennifer Crumbley are each charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection with their son's alleged attack which left for Oxford High School students dead in November 2021.

