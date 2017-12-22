Judge changes bond for 2 Detroit cops facing charges in assault cases

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Detroit police officers Richard Billingslea and officer Lonnie Wade have both been granted a $10,000 personal bond and will both be released Thursday night.

Neither of them will have to wear a tether.

Billingslea was arraigned on multiple felony assault charges. He was allegedly seen beating and pepper spraying a man in an incident caught on a cell phone camera at a Detroit gas station.

A $50,000 bond was originally set for Billingslea.

Wade was arraigned on charges connected to a violent incident at a Meijer on 8 Mile in October. It was also caught on camera. He was off-duty and working security at the time and beat a man he suspected of shoplifting with a baton.

Wade is charged with assault, obstruction of justice and misconduct in office. He was originally given a $50,000 bond and a GPS tether.

The change comes as a result of an appeal by the Detroit Police Officers Association legal team and it was granted by 36th District Court Judge Debra Langston who overruled a previous magistrate's decision.

Officer Billingslea also had to pay $500 for bond on his obstruction of justice charge.

Wade will be released from Dickerson Correctional facility. Billingslea will be released from the Wayne County Jail downtown.

Mark Diaz, the President of the Detroit Police Officers' Association has released the following statement: