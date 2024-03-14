James Crumbley found guilty on all counts of involuntary manslaughter in Oxford High School shooting

(WXYZ) — James Crumbley, the father of the Oxford High School shooter, has been found guilty on four counts of involuntary manslaughter in connection to the deadly November 2021 shooting.

The jury announced the verdict on day two of deliberations.

Watch the verdict announced here:

James Crumbley found guilty on all four counts

James now faces up to 15 years in prison.

His wife, Jennifer, was also convicted in February on four counts of involuntary manslaughter. Her sentencing is set for April 9.

VIDEO: Jennifer Crumbley found guilty on all counts of involuntary manslaughter:

Jennifer Crumbley found guilty on all counts of involuntary manslaughter

In November 2021, the Crumbleys' son shot and killed four students – Hana St. Juliana, Tate Myre, Justin Shilling and Madisyn Baldwin – and injured six other students and a teacher.

Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald took an unprecedented step and charged the parents in connection to the shooting. The trials have received national attention with legal experts discussing how future school shooting cases are handled by prosecutors.

Throughout the trial, the court heard testimony from police detectives, school officials, victims in the shooting and more.

The shooter pleaded guilty to the murders of his four classmates and was sentenced in December. He is appealing his life sentence.

James is expected to be sentenced on April 9.

