It's a boy! Detroit Zoo's 31-year-old chimpanzee births her first child

(WXYZ) — Tanya, the 31-year-old chimpanzee living at the Detroit Zoo is now a mom!

Last Friday, Tanya gave birth to her first child, a son! According to the Detroit Zoo's Facebook page, she and the baby chimpanzee are doing well.

"Tanya is an attentive mother, taking excellent care of her baby, but this is not a surprise; she has helped care for the troop’s youngest members, including 3-year-old Zane, for a long time," the Zoo wrote on its Facebook page.

While Tanya and her son bond, the Detroit Zoo says introductions to the rest of the chimp group will be based on Tanya's comfort.

"As a result, Tanya and her new baby may not be visible to the public for periods of time," the Zoo wrote.