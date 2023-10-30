Independent firm releases Oxford High School shooting investigation report; here's what they found

(WXYZ) — The final report of an independent investigation into the deadly shooting at Oxford High School that happened almost two years ago was released Monday night.
The probe was conducted by the investigation firm Guidepost Solutions.
The 572-page report answers what district officials may have known about the shooter before he killed four students and wounded seven others on Nov. 30, 2021.
The full investigation was broken up into two reports. The first report released in May 2023 was only about school safety and security policies that were in place to minimize the risk of an active shooter, along with "the damage from any such incident as of the time of the issuance of that first report."
The second one released on Monday focused on the security policies that were in place at the time and interactions with the shooter before, during and after the incident.
Investigators spoke with victims, families, school board members, staff in the district and beyond to conduct their investigation.
While the report says the district's actions did help save lives and keep students safe with its training and safety protocols, there were certain areas where the district failed.
"... in certain critical areas, individuals at every level of the District, from the Board to the Superintendent and his cabinet to the OHS administration and staff, failed to provide a safe and secure environment. Although only the Shooter is guilty of murder and assault, and his parents will be tried for their alleged gross negligence with respect to their son, the District was responsible for keeping Madisyn, Tate, Justin, Hana and all of the other OHS survivors and students safe and secure at OHS on November 30, 2021, but failed to do so," part of the report said.
The report also said the "tragedy was avoidable" and that district officials often denied responsibility and shifted it elsewhere.
The firm says the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office provided everything they requested.
Three public questions-and-answer sessions on the findings will be held on Thursday at 1 p.m., 3:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. at the Oxford Township Board Room at 300 Dunlap Road in Oxford.
A listening session will happened on Nov. 9 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in the Oxford Middle School Media Center.
The full investigation by Guidepost Solutions can be read below:
Final report into the Oxfor... by WXYZ-TV Channel 7 Detroit
7 Action News reached out to the district for a statement and they referred us to a previous statement on their website from last week as they review the report:
Dear Oxford Schools Community,
Earlier this month, we let you know that Guidepost Solutions, the third-party investigation company, would soon be sharing their final report. We have been informed by Guidepost that the report will be released after the school day on Monday, October 30, 2023. Their final report will be posted to the Guidepost Solutions website and released at the same time to the public as it is to the school system.
This report shares an analysis by Guidepost Solutions of the events surrounding November 30, 2021. With this document, we will continue our process of carefully studying what occurred and, as with the first report, we will share our response after thoroughly reviewing their analysis.
As we review the document, the following criteria will guide our response:
Guidepost Solutions has set up question and answer sessions regarding the final report on November 2, 2023. We will communicate details on those meetings once they have been established. Additionally, the school board members and I will also be setting up meetings for our district parents once we have an opportunity to go through the report. We will communicate more details on those meeting opportunities as they are planned.
- We are dedicated to excellence in all that we do.
- We will continue to respond with empathy and compassion for every person impacted by the tragedy.
- As a learning organization, we are committed to making decisions that ensure the well-being of every student and staff member within our district.
As the report is soon to be released, we approach Wildcat Remembrance Day, and news of the heartbreaking tragedy in Maine last night, we want to share several suggestions from trauma therapists:
The services below are available for anyone who may need them. Please never hesitate to reach out for help.
- It can be normal to feel activated when new information becomes available, either right away or as information sets in over time.
- It is okay to create a plan that allows you to engage with people that will support you and help you to feel safe and calm.
- It is okay to turn off the news or disconnect from media to engage in activities that will allow our nervous systems to feel more relaxed.
- It is okay to focus on your needs and what you can control, this can help you lower stress and decrease a sense of being overwhelmed.
This tragedy impacted all of our lives, creating devastation and heartache. While we are forever changed by what occurred, our community has also embodied extraordinary compassion and continuing acts of care. These things will ultimately define what it means to be part of Oxford.
- All For Oxford Resiliency Center
- Common Ground call 1-800-231-1127 for free and confidential counseling, information and referrals
- Go to the Common Ground Crisis Center in person located at 1200 N. Telegraph Road. Building 32E in Pontiac, it is open 24/7
- Call the suicide and crisis lifeline at 988
We are deeply grateful for your ongoing support and partnership as we work together to make a difference in the lives of our students and our community.
Sincerely,
Dr. Vickie L. Markavitch
Oxford Community Schools Superintendent
Heather Shafer
Oxford Community Schools Board President