Indecent exposure report was man with sex toy trying to surprise wife

PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) - A man trying to surprise his wife had some explaining to do when police in Plymouth Township received reports that he was exposing himself.

Officers were called on November 30 by a woman who said a man in a car was exposing himself at a traffic light at Ann Arbor and Haggerty Roads.

However, police say, the man was trying surprise his wife by putting a sex toy in his pants.

Officers talked wth the man after pulling his silver Ford Edge over. They say he told them he had wanted to take a picture with the sex toy in his pants, so he could send it to his wife as a joke.

After speaking with the man, police again spoke with the woman who reported the man had been exposing himself. She told them it could indeed have been a mistake.

The man wasn't quite off the hook though. He was ticketed for not wearing a seat belt. Officers also reportedly told him to make better decisions.